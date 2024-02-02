Rich Paul Reveals If LeBron James Will Be Traded At The Deadline

Rich Paul has shut down any speculation that LeBron James will be traded at the NBA trade deadline. "LeBron won't be traded, and we aren't asking to be," Paul said in response to growing speculation that LeBron might be leaving the Lakers midseason. Of course, LeBron hasn't helped quiet the rumors. Following a loss to the Lakers earlier this week, LeBron posted an hourglass emoji to social media.

The Lakers are 25-25 and sit in 9th in the Western Conference. LeBron sat out the team's 50th game, a surprise win over the Celtics that showcased the team's young and emerging talent. However, the Lakers have reportedly been active in trade talks as they look to bolster the roster for the final 32 games of the season.

Stephen A. Smith Eager For The Knicks To Trade For LeBron James

However, Paul's comments about his biggest client haven't stopped people from making their trade pitches regardless. Stephen A. Smith has caused a stir after using a segment on First Take to pitch a deadline trade between his Knicks and the Lakers to acquire LeBron James. Smith's pitch is more based on the vibes of "LeBron at MSG" rather than how LeBron would actually make the Knicks a better team. Smith's Knicks are currently in the East and are riding a six-game winstreak. However, they recently lost the team's second scorer, Julius Randle, until at least after the All-Star Game.

However, fans are absolutely not in agreement with the ESPN host. "Who’s gonna tell him that move by itself would almost singlehandedly destroy everything the Knicks have built 😅 Last thing I want on the Knicks is a 39 year-old player GM who is clearly holding his own team back in noticeable ways," one fan noted. "WE DONT WANT LEBRON. NOT TRADING ASSETS FOR A 39 YEAR OLD PLAYER WHO WILL DIP IN THE SUMMER TO PLAY WITH BRONNY. He’s not as good as Randle in the year 2024. Where are the Lakes this season and where are the Knicks? I’m soooo good on this. He had his chance in 2010," concurred another.

