Donovan Mitchell Wants To Play With LeBron James At The Olympics

After a historic night with the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell expressed a desire to link up with another team legend this summer. "I'd love to come back and play in the Olympics. This city is a very electric basketball city," Mitchell said after scoring 45 points against the Nets in Paris. Mitchell, in his second season in Cleveland, is hoping to join LeBron as part of the Team USA men's basketball team at the Olympics later this year. Team USA is looking to secure their fifth consecutive gold medal, having won every Olympic tournament since 2008.

Mitchell's performance in Paris saw him score a season-high 45 points. He also became the only Cav since LeBron to have 45 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in a single game. "I think Donovan came out ready for the moment. We talked about beforehand how special this game was to be a part of, what it means for the NBA to select you to come over here and represent the league and the game of basketball on a worldwide stage, and I thought Donovan was phenomenal at giving the audience and us what they came to see and what we needed to go and win the game," head coach Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

Joel Embiid Declares For Team USA

The list of players declaring interest in playing for Team USA is continuing to grow. In October, Joel Embiid formally announced that he will be fighting for a place on the American Olympic basketball team. Embiid has been a major target of Team USA in the run-up to the Paris Games. However, the reigning NBA MVP had taken his time choosing between his dual nationalities of American and French. However, Embiid opted for Team USA after a meeting with executive director Grant Hill in Colorado this week.

Sources told ESPN that Embiid was inspired by the litany of former stars who have suited up for Team USA. Furthermore, Embiid wanted to win a gold medal in front of his son Arthur, who was born an American citizen in 2020. "It's exciting for USA Basketball that Joel Embiid wants to represent the United States. Joel and I have had several conversations about his goals and I'm looking forward to continuing that dialogue knowing that one of those goals is to represent USA Basketball next summer in Paris," Grant Hill said in a statement.

