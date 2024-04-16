USA Basketball: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, And More Announced For Olympic Roster

USA Basketball is not pulling any punches this summer. The 12-man Team USA Olympic roster has been unveiled, and the rest of the world should be worried. The announcement comes as the NBA playoffs are about to begin. The 2024 Paris Olympics have been a topic of discussion for basketball fans for a while. The USA recently struggled in the 2022 Fiba World Cup, where they won a bronze medal. The team was led by mostly unproven young players, but that formula is about to change for the Olympics.

Team USA is under a ton of pressure to win the gold after such a lackluster showing on the world stage. The brass running Team USA has put in the work, getting commitments from the best of the best. The reports on the 11 players it has slotted into its 12-man roster show a strong response and recommitment to international play from the game's biggest stars.

USA Basketball's Roster Is Stacked

The basketball Avengers are set for Paris this summer. Steph Curry is set to make his first-ever appearance in the Olympics. Lebron is returning for the first time since 2012, when the USA won the gold in London. Kevin Durant is back and looking for his 4th Olympic gold. The roster also features Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, and Joel Embiid, who committed to playing for the US over France. Additionally, the young players who played well in the Fiba World Cup, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Halliburton, both rising stars, round out the roster. The 12th spot is currently open, but the rumor is Team USA is reportedly looking at Kahwi Leonard for the final spot.

The roster announcement is a huge development for USA basketball. The 2024 Paris Olympics is now a must-watch event for basketball fans. With International players like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama all hopefully playing, Olympic basketball is going to be fun. Naturally, Things can change due to injury and the results of the NBA playoffs. The final roster may be a bit different, but the core of the team will still feature some of the best players the game has ever seen.

