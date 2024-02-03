LeBron James Dodges Questions About Next Season

LeBron James had a very simple answer when asked if he had thought about what he was going to do with his player option year for next season - "No." The veteran star gave the blunt answer following a Lakers shootaround ahead of their marquee clash against the Knicks. LeBron has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024/25 with a late-July opt-in deadline. Since that deadline comes a few days after the NBA Draft, many pundits believe LeBron will wait to see if and where his son Bronny is drafted.

However, the news comes a day after LeBron's agent shut down speculation that LeBron could be dealt at the trade deadline. "LeBron won't be traded, and we aren't asking to be," Paul said in response to growing speculation that LeBron might be leaving the Lakers midseason. Of course, LeBron hasn't helped quiet the rumors. Following a loss to the Lakers earlier this week, LeBron posted an hourglass emoji to social media.

Read More: Joel Embiid Injury Has LeBron James Fuming About The Rest Rule And Media Accountability

Stephen A. Smith Wants The Knicks To Trade For LeBron James

However, Paul's comments about his biggest client haven't stopped people from making their trade pitches regardless. Stephen A. Smith has caused a stir after using a segment on First Take to pitch a deadline trade between his Knicks and the Lakers to acquire LeBron James. Smith's pitch is more based on the vibes of "LeBron at MSG" rather than how LeBron would actually make the Knicks a better team. Smith's Knicks are currently in the East and are riding a six-game winstreak. However, they recently lost the team's second scorer, Julius Randle, until at least after the All-Star Game.

Ahead of tonight's game against the Knicks, LeBron was asked whether he had ever considered what it would be like to have MSG as a home court. "During my free agency period in 2010, it was one of the teams that I looked at. So I've had that thought in my career. However, he also made it clear that his focus is the Lakers for the time being. "I'm very proud of our efforts in Boston. Those guys stepped up and played exceptional basketball. Beautiful to see. Beautiful to watch. If we can play some good basketball, string a couple wins together, and not be so Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde on any given night, then we'll be OK," LeBron said.

Read More: Lebron James Watches Bronny's USC Game While Doing Media Interviews

[via]