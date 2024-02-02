Joel Embiid Injury Has LeBron James Fuming About The Rest Rule And Media Accountability

LeBron has lashed out at media members advocating for the NBA rest rule after it was revealed that Joel Embiid had suffered a torn meniscus. "Where are all the media outlets, tv media personalities, hot takes that talked so much 💩 about Joel Embiid about missing those games when he knew what he was dealing with. Now he’s out with an injury because of it. Not 1 person has went back on tv or their dumbass podcast and apologized to that MAN!! No accountability 🗑️🗑️🗑️," LeBron wrote in a series of posts on X.

Embiid, the MVP frontrunner, is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his left knee. Given the razor-thin margin he was already working with the NBA rest rule, this will likely end the Sixer's chance to repeat as MVP. Furthermore, LeBron's comments come just a day after Stephen A. Smith essentially told players to suck it up when it comes to the Rest Rule.

LeBron James Won't Be Traded

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of news about LeBron to end the week. The biggest story came from his agent on Friday, with Rich Paul putting any trade rumors to bed. "LeBron won't be traded, and we aren't asking to be," Paul said in response to growing speculation that LeBron might be leaving the Lakers midseason. Of course, LeBron hasn't helped quiet the rumors. Following a loss to the Lakers earlier this week, LeBron posted an hourglass emoji to social media.

However, Paul's comments about his biggest client haven't stopped people from making their trade pitches regardless. Stephen A. Smith has caused a stir after using a segment on First Take to pitch a deadline trade between his Knicks and the Lakers to acquire LeBron James. Smith's pitch is more based on the vibes of "LeBron at MSG" rather than how LeBron would actually make the Knicks a better team. Smith's Knicks are currently in the East and are riding a six-game winstreak. However, they recently lost the team's second scorer, Julius Randle, until at least after the All-Star Game.

