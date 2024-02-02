Tyrese Haliburton's Latest Pre-Game Fit Compared To Iconic Video Game Character

Another day, another Tyrese Haliburton pre-game fit getting roasted online. This time, the target of the internet's mockery was Haliburton's bulky knee-length silver coat, complete with shoulder pads. Fans quickly compared the look to M. Bison, the iconic Street Fighter villain. Within minutes of the comparison being made, someone had recolored the photo of Haliburton to Bison's iconic red, as well as adding the villain's signature hat.

Of course, this is just the most recent time that Haliburton's outfit has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In January, he was pulled into the beef between Yasiin Bey and Drake after fans noted that a sidelined Haliburton looked a lot like the artist formerly known as Mos Def. "Mos Def hearing “Passionfruit” in Target," one person wrote on X over a photo of Haliburton appearing to protest a call at a Pacers game.

Tyrese Haliburton Named All-Star Starter

Elsewhere, Haliburton was officially named an All-Star starter this week. It's the second All-Star nod of his young career after also earning the honor in 2023. Haliburton joins Giannis, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum. The All-Star Game takes place on February 18 on Haliburton's home court in Indianapolis.

Earlier in the season, Haliburton got a shoutout from Lillard after hitting the Bucks star's signature celebration against him. “I learned as a kid, when you dish it out, you’ve got to be willing to take it. For as many times as I’ve done it to people, I can’t be upset when somebody else does it, you know what I mean. I think that’s also a sign of respect and acknowledgment for knowing my history and knowing what I do. I didn’t mind it. It was what it was. I’ve also known that, you know, when you are having your moment, it’s important to be careful, to be humble in your moments because you just never know how the tables are going to turn or when they are going to turn. I respected it. We shook hands after the game. I wasn’t moved by it left or right," Lillard said.

