Joel Embiid & Tyrese Haliburton Are Proof The NBA Rest Rule Is Ruining Basketball

After seeing Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić sit out the Dallas Mavericks' 2022/23 regular-season finale with the playoffs still attainable for the team, the NBA decided to do something about load management. Baked into the new CBA ratified during the offseason was a revision to the player participation policy. These clauses were designed to keep the league's best players on the court for as much of the season as possible. These rules revolved around the use of "star players" (defined as an All-Star or All-NBAer from the past three seasons).

Teams can only rest one "star player" per game.

Teams cannot rest any "star player" for nationally televised games or in-season tournament games.

Players must play at least 20 minutes in at least 65 games to be eligible for postseason awards such as MVP and All-NBA teams.

However, the NBA's plan to create a better TV product has created a worse basketball product. The players are unhappy, the fans are unhappy. And when the biggest players in the league, such as presumptive MVP Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Haliburton, are openly criticizing league policies, it might be a sign to re-evaluate said policies.

Players Hate The Rest Rule

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

If asked, most players will say they that don't prioritize postseason awards over their long-term health and season-long contributions to their team. However, the league has now forced them into a situation where those awards, nice bonuses to a season well-played, are dependent on an arbitrary participation percentage. Joel Embiid is having one of the greatest seasons in NBA history. But if he will be ruled ineligible for the MVP award if he misses six more games this season. What meaning does the MVP award actually have if the league's best player is ineligible because he played 64 games and not 65?

Furthermore, the rule can have major financial impacts for players. Tyrese Haliburton is having the best season of his young career. However, the Rest Rule means that the Pacers star could lose out on $40 million if he is ruled ineligible for All-NBA team selection. Earning an All-NBA selection would see him fulfill a rookie contract clause that would raise the ceiling of his max contract extension by the aforementioned $40 million. However, Haliburton has struggled with a spate of midseason injuries. As a result, Haliburton will need to play in 30 of the Pacers' remaining 34 games to be eligible. Haliburton has been particularly vocal about the rule, calling it "stupid" and "something that the owners want".

The end result is further disincentivizing players from pursuing postseason awards. If the eligibility criteria are this strict, why would any player play with the awards in mind over prioritizing their career longevity? It's a sentiment that Embiid himself has already acknowledged. "The goal is to be ready for the playoffs. If I can't meet the criteria of 65 games … as long as I'm ready to be dominant in that time in April, that's all I care about," Embiid told reporters in January.

Fans Hate The Rest Rule

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the rule ignores a crucial reality about professional sport - player rotation is vital to long-term success. The NBA season is 82 games long with multiple games for each team in a given week. And given the ebbs and floes of a typical season, every game is not made equal. Take Embiid's Sixers - between February 23 and March 3, four of their five games are nationally televised. According to the NBA's Rest Rule, that means that Embiid must played all of four of those games for at least 20 minutes. Howeer, he could be rested for the one non-televised game against Charlotte. Sounds reasonable right? But things immediately fall apart when a team has more than one "star player". The Timberwolves only have two televised games over that same span but they have 4 "star players" as well as four games against playoff teams.

What this leads to is 82-game seasons becoming a war of attrition. The end of the season should be the most exciting time of the year. Games often decide divisional battles and playoff seedings. But if players are being forced to play as much as they can physically handle, fans get treated to season-ending slogfests between guys trying to fill league-mandated quotas while also trying to converse something for the playoffs. While not a 1:1 comparison - no one bats an eye at rotation in a sport like soccer. This is despite soccer teams playing vastily shorter seasons. Manchester City won three trophies across five competitions last season and still only played 61 games.

As a result of the Rest Rule, the NBA is attempting to turn every player into an ironman. Furthermore, this is done for no other reason than the owners wanting players to "earn" every cent of their contract.

How Do We Fix The Rest Rule?

(Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Barring an U-turn from the league, the Rest Rule is likely here to stay. But that doesn't mean it has to remain the same. A more lenient eligibility cap would go a long way to reduce the ironman mentality that many players are currently facing. A more drastic solution would be to expand the size of NBA rosters to reduce the level of attrition imposed on squads.

But do you think - are you a fan of the rest rule? Are you siding with the players and want it gone next season? Let us know in the comments.

