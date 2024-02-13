NBA YoungBoy Holds Hands With Male Fan, Viral Photo Reactions Pour In

NBA YoungBoy is known for being a boundary-pushing artist. As his legal team continues to fight for his freedom, the Louisana native is spending more time with his fans. Recently, one lucky listener crossed paths with both the controversial artist and Chrisean Rock's ex, Lil Mabu, in the same Target store. After sharing a photo of their meet-up online, YB's fan has been under fire for "holding hands" with the 24-year-old as they posed together.

As HipHopDX reports, the image surfaced online this past weekend (February 10,) at which time the OP wrote "Why I just ran into NBA YB and Mabu at Target?" he asked. Seeing as photos with the lyricists were captured separately, it's unclear if the "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" artist and shopping together, or just happened to coincidentally be in the same store.

NBA YoungBoy Poses with a Fan in Target

As hate comments began pouring in, YB's fan edited the caption on his post to read, "Crying on the net 'bout a pic, twisting the narrative sounds like a bunch of insecure bums who [get] no money" earlier this week. "Bruh, no one crying," one user responded to @wltr.aa. "That s**t mad sus, wtf y'all doing holding hands? Also, your page [don't] show you getting no money either, so who [are you] to talk? Pic is weird as s**t, how 'bout you explain why y'all holding each other's fingers [while] crossing arms?"

Reactions Pour In

Others had plenty to say in the comments as well. "Ni**as came to [your] page to hate 'cuz they ain't get a pic with YB," one user speculated. "Y'all sorry [as f**k] 😂😂." Another chimed in with, "You is not slick. I was at the same Target [and] you was being hella friendly to him 😂." In response to this, the OP clapped back, "Lol, I just [asked] for a pic and went [back] to shopping weirdo." Keep scrolling to read more reactions, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

