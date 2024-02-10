NBA YoungBoy Accused Of Fathering 12th Child With Wig Stylist

Despite being only 24 years old, NBA YoungBoy is a father to many. The Baton Rouge-born performer has 11 children, to be exact, and could have yet another on the way. Earlier this week, a wig stylist who goes by Kash took to Twitter to allege that she's pregnant with YB's baby.

"This n***a nba youngboy aka flew me out just to get me pregnant now he tryna blow up my phone and sweet talk me into getting and abortion and I’m not getting one n***a think i want his money," she wrote. Evidently, she received quite a bit of pushback for her post, with many commenters accusing her of lying. To support her claim, Kash went on to share an ultrasound of who she alleges is YB's baby. "Y’all call him nba youngboy I call him kentrell trust me he know what’s going on," she captioned the image, adding a kiss emoji.

Kash Claims YB Is Trying To "Sweet Talk" Her

She later shared what appeared to be DMs between her and YB, in which he seemingly offered to send her money. At no point in the conversation was the pregnancy mentioned. Kash later claimed that the rapper had texted her to stop posting things online, adding that he "better send [her] money." According to her, the baby is due next month. NBA YoungBoy has yet to address Kash's claims.

Despite having 11 kids, and a 12th allegedly on the way, NBA YoungBoy has faced backlash in the past for his approach to parenting. During his appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast last month, he was asked about how he feels about fatherhood. "I'm not really big on it to be honest," he replied. "This is a cr*zy topic because I'm not the type to sugarcoat nothing." What do you think of a woman coming forward to reveal that she's allegedly pregnant with NBA YoungBoy's 12th child? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]