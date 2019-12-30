alleged baby mama
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Accused Of Fathering 12th Child With Wig Stylist"Y’all call him nba youngboy I call him kentrell trust me he know what’s going on," the woman claims.By Caroline Fisher
- Antics6ix9ine's Alleged Baby Mama Exposes Chief Keef In Her DMsTekashi 6ix9ine's alleged baby mama, Layna, shared receipts of Chief Keef shooting his shot at her in the DMs to prove she's not "for the streets."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureFuture's Stalking Case Against Alleged Baby Mama DismissedFuture's attempt to have an injunction for stalking ordered against his alleged baby mama, Eliza Reign, has been dismissed for lack of substantial evidence. By Lynn S.
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Wants Him Sanctioned For Accusing Her Of FraudFuture's alleged baby mama, Eliza Seraphin, defends her ability to claim indigence in paternity case. By Noah C
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Flaunts New Gun LicenseFuture's alleged baby mama, Eliza Reign, displayed her new gun license on Instagram, following Future's demands that she be psychologically evaluated as he believes she is a threat to his safety.By Lynn S.
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Continues To Take Shots At HimEliza Seraphin implies on IG that Future's her "biggest hater", despite his attempts to silence her in court. By Noah C
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama & Son Pose For V-Day Photo ShootFuture's alleged baby mother, Cindy Parker, shared some snaps of her photo shoot with the rapper's alleged son, Legend, for Valentine's Day, amidst their ongoing court battle.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Shares Baby Update Amid Rapper's Mental Issues ClaimHe recently demanded she receive a psychological evaluation.By Lynn S.
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Victorious Against Rapper In Court: ReportCindy Parker is reportedly allowed to serve Future with her paternity lawsuit.By Alex Zidel
- GossipFuture Requests Gag Order In Paternity Lawsuit Again To Cease Public SlanderHis alleged baby mamas continue to express their woes on social media.By Noah C