NBA YoungBoy Spits Violent Bars On New Single "F*** N****s"

With NBA YoungBoy being on house arrest, what else is he supposed to do but make music? Even though he was already a productive artist before this all went down, he does not have much else he can do. Most artists love to create whenever they can, and that is the type of work ethic YB has. He has already dropped three tracks this year.

So, it is looking like 2024 is molding itself into another year of steady releases for NBA YoungBoy. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper is back just three days after releasing "We shot him in his head huh" exclusively on YouTube. With every new track, it seems he brings in hundreds of thousands of views in such a short time. "F*** N****s" is no different.

Listen To "F*** N****s" By NBA YoungBoy

In its first 20 hours or so of being uploaded, NBA YoungBoy has raked in over 666,000 views. That is good enough for being number six on trending music on the platform. There is not anything special to this new release, but his passionate fans are loving his flow on this one. You can check it out for yourself above to see what the hype is about.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "F*** N****s," by NBA YoungBoy? Is this the best song he has put out this year so far, why or why not? Do you think an album will be coming by the end of the month? Is he the best Southern rapper going right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NBA YoungBoy. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was smokin' on that s***, that s*** that barely had me see

In the streets playin' Call of Duty, walk 'round with a ARP

P***y n**** think he lit, I'm leaving blood on his tee

Already know 'bout how I get, I'm leaving blood in the street

I'm a demon baby, I don't talk to moms and she don't talk to me

Take them sticks go crazy, walk him down, and knock him off his feet

