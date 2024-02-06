LeBron James' Feet Trend As Viral Photo Showcases The Wear & Tear Of Professional Basketball

LeBron James is easily one of the greatest athletes of all time. Overall, he has played for an extremely long time and has managed to show the world that he is truly the best at what he does. Although some believe Michael Jordan is better, you cannot discount what LeBron has been able to accomplish. However, when you play your sport at such a high level, that can come with some consequences. For instance, your body can show signs of weakness, and in some pretty sensitive places.

For instance, a new picture of LeBron James went viral recently. This new photo showcases him with his shoes off, and when you zoom in on his feet, you will see that his toes are quite mangled up in certain areas. As the tweet below suggests, this is from years of playing basketball. After all, he started playing the sport at a very young age and has only continued to excel. Now, he is in his 21st season in the league, and the wear and tear on his body continues to take its toll.

LeBron James Has Played For A Lot Of Years

Moving forward, LeBron James is expected to continue playing the game of basketball. He has aspirations to play with the likes of his sons Bronny and Bryce. If he does get to do this, there is a chance he only retires from the game once he turns 42 or maybe even 43. If he wants to break Vince Carter's longevity records, then that may just be down the pipeline for him.

