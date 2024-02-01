NBA YoungBoy's Instagram Lights Up With Potential Album Announcement & Concerning Photo

NBA YoungBoy is isolated from the world on house arrest and has been for years now. Still, his influence in hip-hop and beyond remains undeniable. He continues to put out new music at a rate that few others can keep up with. Before January came to a close he responded to Charlamagne Tha God dissing him on The Breakfast Club that same month with a song called "Act A Donkey," and all through 2023 the Louisiana native kept his listeners entertained with albums like I Rest My Case, Don't Try This At Home, Richest Opp, and Decided 2.

Despite his numeric success, it's obvious that YB's mental health has been suffering lately. The controversial rapper's attorneys have been fighting to grant him more leniency while he's stuck at home in Utah, though his freedom is still a far cry from what the average entertainment industry icon has in their life. On Thursday (February 1), the father of 11 sparked concern with a new social media post showing him lying on the floor with a plethora of drugs around him. A white styrofoam cup of Lean sits by his head, and a bottle of open pills is spilled beside him. "And that's why I don't pick up my phone when it ring," the multi-talent wrote in his caption.

YB's Fans Worry After Drug-Filled Photo Appears Online

As the comment section on that floods with people looking out for YoungBoy's safety, another post on his IG feed suggests that his next album could be coming this spring. "4 TSUKI 19-NICHI" it reads, leaving us to speculate that he could be dropping on April 19th.

Is NBA YoungBoy Dropping a New Album this Spring?

