NBA YoungBoy Warns People To Quit Trying To "Hurt" Him: Watch

NBA YoungBoy likely sees himself as a lone wolf in the hip-hop industry and the music world at large. That's not only due to his personality, legal troubles, and life experiences leading up to– and continuing throughout– his career, but also because of the wave of hate he often gets. Sometimes, that's from established media personalities like Joe Budden, who recently trashed YB's output and skill level as a whole. But his most recent rant on his Instagram Story doesn't seem aimed at him at all, but rather a more vague and general set of opps. If you're a fan, you know how common these threats can be.

"People trying to hurt me," YoungBoy's IG Story began with a lot of aggressive energy. "N***as and b***hes, bruh. If you ain't my wife, you do not dictate my moves. She the only one that could tell me, 'Bust your a** or let you slide!' Man, aye, and she the only one that can put me in jail for life. She the only person that I tell everything I do to." While his praise for his wife seems somewhat wholesome, other statements from him paint a darker picture.

YoungBoy's Latest Instagram Rant: Watch

Regardless, given the Baton Rouge MC's deteriorating mental health under house arrest, these attacks are never nice or gratifying to see. Hopefully he can get himself back on track and in a positive space for a more consistent period of time, because he says his hardships are getting to him. Even though NBA YoungBoy's career remains prolific and satisfying in the eyes of his fans, this is something that they need to prioritize. As he works on his personal struggles and animosities, this also reveals the best and worst parts of isolation that he must balance.

Meanwhile, Joe Budden responded to all the ruckus that his dislike of the 24-year-old caused with little course correction. Of course, his own response to Budden was even more merciless, so we can't imagine these two will come to amicable terms anytime soon. But if they leave each other alone, then the I Rest My Case artist can find more peace and focus on improving what he wants to work on. For more news and the latest updates on YoungBoy, stay up to date on HNHH.

