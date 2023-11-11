NBA YoungBoy Refers To His Wife As “Property,” Wires Her $1M

NBA YoungBoy raised a few eyebrows with his recent Instagram post. The pair of images showed YB posing with a woman who he referred to as his "wife", amongst other things. "My real day 1, y’all be dying to see my wife huh? Nah she too exclusive #mypropertyonly 💕," the rapper wrote as a caption. This led to a wave of speculation across social media. "He must got a bunch of sister house in that house," one person remarked on Reddit. Furthermore, fans questioned if the woman in the photos was Dej Rosegold, a previous flame of YB from a few years back.

Furthermore, in another post, YB was seen calling his bank and asking for $1 million to be wired to his wife's account. After he hangs up, YB proceeds to vibe out to some music with a joint. Despite recent claims that house arrest was affecting his mental health, YB appears to be having a pretty great time right now.

YB's Baby Mama Makes Horrifying Allegations Against Rapper

However, another thing that people were asking in the comments was if the woman in the pictures was the same woman making allegations against YB. One of the rapper's baby mommas recently claimed that she was beaten by two women in YB's home, all while she was holding her son. "Watch who you have kids by. My son dad let his wh-res yes wh-res with an S cause it was 2 of them weak a-- h-es. He gave them an order to get me lol you know b-tches who never came from sh-t gone do it. My son was in my hands. His dad just sat back and watched smh. I would be wrong if I pressed charges on yall for doing me like this with my baby in my hand. But karma gone eat yall a--es up. I got my son back I'm happy that's all that matters fr. 5 stitches later. And her punk a-- fist ain't do that shorty had sum," the woman's account of the attack read.

There appears to be a lot of violence following YB and his extended entourage lately. Last weekend, the rapper was seen celebrating the fact that his rival, Lil Rye, had been jumped in Atlanta. Also last weekend, there were reports that his ex, Arabian, had thrown down with the sister of King Von. YB has not responded to the claims made my his BM. However, any updates in that case will be reported here.

YB Wires His Wife $1M

What do you think is going on with YB? Let us know in the comments.

