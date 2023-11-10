NBA YoungBoy’s “Decided 2” Album Preceded By Cryptic IG Message: “I Ain’t Got No F**king Friends Thug”

NBA YoungBoy's 2023 album run has been one of the most impressive we've seen this year, but just because he's putting out music consistently doesn't mean it's all roses and rainbows in the Louisana native's life. Rather, the lyricist shared that he's been feeling particularly isolated in an Instagram Story before his Decided 2 LP hit DSPs at midnight. The sole feature on the 18-track LP comes from Rod Wave on "Better Than Ever," and interestingly, the 24-year-old noted before dropping that he's feeling particularly lonely as of late.

"I ain't got no f**king friends thug," YB wrote over a black screen on Thursday (November 9) afternoon. "Y'all the ones got it twisted, ain't nobody here for me when I'm OV. On Sherhonda, I'm gone die on this mountain I own b**ch," the embattled artist wrote on his Story. "Before I call on you or brake - Top Ni**a," he added. It's unclear exactly what set NBA off this time, though it's possible the ongoing accusations from one of his children's mothers could have something to do with it.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Shares New Album “Decided 2”

NBA YoungBoy Says There's No Friends in the Industry

@nba_youngboy/Instagram Story

According to Arcola, her co-parent had two women gang up on her during a visit to his house. "Watch who you have kids by," the alleged victim wrote on Twitter along with a photo of her bloody face earlier this week. "My son's dad let his wh**eS, yes wh**res with an s 'cause it was two of them weak a** h**s. He gave them an order to get me lol you know b**ches who never came from s**t gone do it. My son was in my hands. His dad just sat back and watched smh," she added.

Many hip-hop heads are curious to hear what NBA YoungBoy has to say on his new Decided 2 album. However, ahead of that, the allegations from his baby mama have been taking over blogs and causing a stir throughout the industry. Read more about that drama at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Claims He Let Two Women Beat Her Up In Front Of Son

[Via]