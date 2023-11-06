NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Claims He Let Two Women Beat Her Up In Front Of Son

NBA YoungBoy now faces harrowing accusations of violence and indifference from one of his baby mothers. Moreover, she took to Twitter to claim that he ordered two female friends of his to attack his former partner, and posted uncensored, bloody, and gruesome images of the state they allegedly left her in. Apparently, this all happened while she was holding her son with the rapper in her hands, which makes the supposed altercation all the more horrible. As of writing this article, we have no further context for this apart from her side of the story.

"Watch who you have kids by," YoungBoy's baby mother's claim began. "My son dad let his wh*res yes wh*res with an S cause it was 2 of them weak a** h*es. He gave them an order to get me lol you know b***es who never came from s**t gone do it. My son was in my hands. His dad just sat back and watched smh. I would be wrong if I pressed charges on yall for doing me like this with my baby in my hand. But karma gone eat yall a**es up. I got my son back I'm happy that's all that matters fr. 5 stitches later. And her punk a** fist ain't do that shorty had sum."

YoungBoy's Baby Mama's Claims [Viewer Discretion Advised]

Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge MC, this isn't a promising look considering his other headlines this week. He and Baby Drill celebrated their rival Lil Rye getting jumped in Atlanta, along with accusations that King Von's sister and one of YB's exes got into a fight. Overall, it seems like a pretty contentious and conflict-heavy time in YoungBoy's life, and speculating on who has the side of the blame will get us nowhere. Instead, these are patterns that he and others perpetuate, and that horribly impact family dynamics and the children raised in these environments.

With that in mind, we hope that things smooth out or at least distance themselves for the parties involved. The "Slime Examination" MC recently voiced his struggles with mental health, and we don't know how much of that is responsible for his behavior. What we do know is that he and the alleged attackers should be accountable if this really went down, and while the mother of his son might not press charges, it's something that should be discussed when it comes to his visibility and the platform he gets. For more news and the latest updates on NBA YoungBoy, stay up to date on HNHH.

