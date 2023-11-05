King Von’s Sister Kayla B Allegedly Involved In Altercation With NBA YoungBoy’s Ex Arabian

King Von's sister, Kayla B, has claimed that she was involved in an altercation with Arabian, the ex-girlfriend of NBA YoungBoy. "I walked past [the line to the club]. this f-cking b-tch punched me in my motherf-cking mouth. Never in a million years I ever thought a b-tch would ever just run up on me and punch me in the back of the head. Like after she punched me I tried to swing back like this...the security guards was holding her back. And then that's when she was doing all that. Y'all tried to jump to me. And then that's when my friend hit me with cheapest auto bag," Kayla explained.

Meanwhile, on the flip side, Arabian claimed that she was not left with a swollen lip from the altercation, like some people had claimed. Instead, Arabian was more focused on her new wig and how good it looked on her. With this side of the story, it's unclear just how severe the altercation actually was. However, this remains a developing story and we'll report any updates as and when they emerge.

NBA YoungBoy Celebrates Lil Rye Getting Jumping

Elsewhere, Arabian's ex, the aforementioned YB is garnering his own drama. He was one of the more famous faces to react to news that Lil Rye got to jumped in Atlanta. "B-tch got stripped out of his clothes like a h-e. Don't entertain him no more," YB said in the comments of Rye's video.

Furthermore, YoungBoy and Rye have been beefing for about a month now after YB called Rye a rookie. Rye then said he was going to "take a trip to Utah" which was widely taken as a shot at YB. In response, YB dropped a freestyle called "Fan of Me" last week, which was widely seen as a response to Rye. However, Rye is yet to respond to YB and Drill dunking on him for the incident in Atlanta.

Arabian Disputes Altercation Details

