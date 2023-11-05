NBA YoungBoy And Baby Drill Celebrate Lil Rye Getting Jumped In Atlanta

Some notable rap figures seemed pretty happy about Lil Rye claiming he'd been jumped in Atlanta. After the Alabama rapper claimed a group jumped him at a mall over his oversized pendant, NBA YoungBoy and Baby Drill both chimed in on the incident. "B-tch got stripped out of his clothes like a h-e. Don't entertain him no more," YB said in the comments of Rye's video. Meanwhile, Drill reposted the video with laughing emojis before adding "N-ggas coming to the city thinking sh-t sweet. Tell em tap in" in a separate post.

Furthermore, YoungBoy and Rye have been beefing for about a month now after YB called Rye a rookie. Rye then said he was going to "take a trip to Utah" which was widely taken as a shot at YB. In response, YB dropped a freestyle called "Fan of Me" last week, which was widely seen as a response to Rye. However, Rye is yet to respond to YB and Drill dunking on him for the incident in Atlanta.

However, YB is widely seen as a well-loved figure in the rap scene. He recently received high praise from Suge Knight. "But you still got people still in the game doing well. And they deserve their cigars. you know? It's just like… NBA YoungBoy. Man, I like that lil' young motherf-cker. He deserves his cigar. He talk sh-t, he about that life. You know, he march to his own motherf-cking beat, you know?" Suge said in a recent podcast episode.

Despite this, not everybody loves YB. At the start of last month, YB appeared to respond to getting dissed by Drake on For All The Dogs. "Try again bi-tch a-- n-gga. And stop sucking that boy d-ck he know I'm gone cutthroat the fuck out. Record my d-ck n-gga, you a h-e," YB wrote on Instagram in the hours after Drake dropped "8AM in Charlotte".

