NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Stunned By Fan’s Spot-On Impression Of Him: Watch

“I could talk to you all day!” Sherhonda Gaulden told the fan.

By Caroline Fisher
NBA YoungBoy's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, recently went live on Instagram with one of her son's fans. What Gaulden didn't know is that the fan does a killer impression of YoungBoy, which quickly managed to leave her jaw-dropped. In a new clip from the live, she's seen chatting with the talented fan, who even had her convinced that he was playing a recording of him.

"Wait, is that a video?" she asks, confused by how much the fan sounds like YB. "Oh my God you sound like my baby, I could talk to you all day!" she then reveals. Fans are similarly amazed by his spot-on impression, and amused by the sweet clip.

Fan Shocks NBA YoungBoy's Mom

YoungBoy's mother has a lot to be proud of nowadays. Her son just dropped off his fourth project of the year earlier today, Decided 2. The LP is a follow-up to his 2018 album Decided. It features 18-tracks, showing off his lyrical dexterity and overall growth as an artist. To give fans a taste ahead of the drop, he previously unveiled singles "Deep Down," "My Body," and "Now Who."

YoungBoy's mother was all smiles during her recent livestream, however, the rapper seems to be going through a bit of a rough patch. Last week, he cited his mental health in a request to adjust the terms of his house arrest. “Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight and sleep. [NBA YoungBoy] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation,” a statement from his lawyer reads. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy's mother being shocked by how much his fan sounds like him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

