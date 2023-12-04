Birdman Issues A Warning To Joe Budden Amid NBA Youngboy Spat

Birdman is someone who has consistently come to the defense of NBA YoungBoy. Overall, YoungBoy has had quite a few enemies over the years. Currently, his enemy seems to be none other than Joe Budden. In fact, he is in a feud with Joe pertaining to the podcaster's criticism of his music. During a recent podcast episode, Joe said: "That n***a's trash. He's horrible. He is horrible. He is horrible. Really, really, really, really, really bad." Budden also went on to say that the Youngboy love is inflated by YouTube numbers.

These comments subsequently led to a spirited rant by Youngboy himself. Overall, he went at Budden in a pretty brutal fashion. Moreover, he even took some shots at Joe's manhood. "Don't speak on me. I don’t play that s**t.” Don't rat on me neither, you p***y b***h," the rapper said. "Stupid dumb b***h, yo d**k don't get even hard no more, clown-a*s n***a. Ain't no sabotaging me, b***h. F**k wrong wit that n***a, mayne? Don't rat on me. I don't want to argue with ya b***h a*s, n***a. B***h, you do all them interviews, come on to Gravedigger Mountain and talk to me, n***a. B***h, if you can't do that, mayne, hey, you b***h-made n***a. Shut your f**kin' mouth!"

Read More: Birdman Tells Charlamagne Tha God To "Respek" Drake

Birdman Vs. Joe Budden

Image via Instagram

In the Instagram story above, you can see that Birdman actually replied to Budden and in fast fashion, as well. "@JOEBUDDEN YOU F*KIN WITH SOMETHIN YOU SHOULD LEAVE ALONG [blood drop emoji] STUNNA CORLEONE GOTTI NBARG [green heart emoji] [eagle emoji]," he said. Needless to say, Youngboy has a lot of people in his corner. If you say something about him, his team will see it, and they will respond.

Let us know what you think of this beef, in the comments section below. Was Joe wrong to call out Youngboy? Or was he right about the rapper's music? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Birdman Believes The South Dominates Hip-Hop

[Via]