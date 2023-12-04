Birdman Issues A Warning To Joe Budden Amid NBA Youngboy Spat

Joe Budden has a lot to answer for.

BYAlexander Cole
Birdman

Birdman is someone who has consistently come to the defense of NBA YoungBoy. Overall, YoungBoy has had quite a few enemies over the years. Currently, his enemy seems to be none other than Joe Budden. In fact, he is in a feud with Joe pertaining to the podcaster's criticism of his music. During a recent podcast episode, Joe said: "That n***a's trash. He's horrible. He is horrible. He is horrible. Really, really, really, really, really bad." Budden also went on to say that the Youngboy love is inflated by YouTube numbers.

These comments subsequently led to a spirited rant by Youngboy himself. Overall, he went at Budden in a pretty brutal fashion. Moreover, he even took some shots at Joe's manhood. "Don't speak on me. I don’t play that s**t.” Don't rat on me neither, you p***y b***h," the rapper said. "Stupid dumb b***h, yo d**k don't get even hard no more, clown-a*s n***a. Ain't no sabotaging me, b***h. F**k wrong wit that n***a, mayne? Don't rat on me. I don't want to argue with ya b***h a*s, n***a. B***h, you do all them interviews, come on to Gravedigger Mountain and talk to me, n***a. B***h, if you can't do that, mayne, hey, you b***h-made n***a. Shut your f**kin' mouth!"

Read More: Birdman Tells Charlamagne Tha God To "Respek" Drake

Birdman Vs. Joe Budden

Image via Instagram

In the Instagram story above, you can see that Birdman actually replied to Budden and in fast fashion, as well. "@JOEBUDDEN YOU F*KIN WITH SOMETHIN YOU SHOULD LEAVE ALONG [blood drop emoji] STUNNA CORLEONE GOTTI NBARG [green heart emoji] [eagle emoji]," he said. Needless to say, Youngboy has a lot of people in his corner. If you say something about him, his team will see it, and they will respond.

Let us know what you think of this beef, in the comments section below. Was Joe wrong to call out Youngboy? Or was he right about the rapper's music? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Birdman Believes The South Dominates Hip-Hop

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.