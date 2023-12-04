NBA YoungBoy Fires Back At Joe Budden Following Criticism: "Don't Speak On Me"

NBA YoungBoy wasn't happy with Joe Budden's latest criticism of his music. In response to the podcast host labeling him "trash," YoungBoy fired back on his Instagram Story, on Sunday.

"Don't speak on me. I don’t play that s**t.” Don't rat on me neither, you p***y b***h," he said, as noted by XXL. "Stupid dumb b***h, yo d**k don't get even hard no more, clown-a*s n***a. Ain't no sabotaging me, b***h. F**k wrong wit that n***a, mayne? Don't rat on me. I don't want to argue with ya b***h a*s, n***a. B***h, you do all them interviews, come on to Gravedigger Mountain and talk to me, n***a. B***h, if you can't do that, mayne, hey, you b***h-made n***a. Shut your f**kin' mouth!"

NBA YoungBoy Performs At Lil WeezyAna

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Budden had referred to YoungBoy as "trash" and "horrible" during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. "That n***a's trash. He's horrible. He is horrible," Joe said about YoungBoy. "He is horrible, he is really really really really really bad. He's really really really bad." When Budden's co-host pointed out that the rapper simply releases too much music and needs better quality control on his work, Budden responded: "I don't care. I don't care. Like there nothing y'all can say that's going, like, the n***a's bad." Check out YoungBoy's response to the criticism below.

NBA YoungBoy Calls Out Joe Budden

YoungBoy dropped his fourth new project of 2023, Decided 2, last month. Across the 18-song tracklist, YoungBoy collaborated with just one artist, Rod Wave. YoungBoy has been under house arrest since 2021 while awaiting trial in a federal firearms case. He recently requested that the terms of his house arrest be relaxed. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy and Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

