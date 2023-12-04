Joe Budden Says He's "Way Bigger" Than NBA YoungBoy Amid Clout-Chasing Accusations

Joe Budden has fired back at NBA YoungBoy and his fans for claiming that he dissed the rapper for clout. Addressing the backlash to his criticism during a Twitter Space on Sunday night, the podcast host brought up the statistics on YoungBoy's latest albums.

“I just want to say I’m way bigger than him. Stop this,” he began. "You young idiots get fooled by these label metrics and these digital tricks. Would you like me to read you the numbers on YoungBoy’s last six projects?”

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) NBA YoungBoy and Lil Yachty perform onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

From there, listeners attempted to get Budden to check more albums he may have missed. “Stop this, yo,” he responded. “The point is you doing a lot for somebody that don’t sell more than 60,000 records. Stop it, it’s not this dominant force that you n****s keep trying to make it out to be. Y’all do the same thing with Brent [Faiyaz], y’all do the same thing with all these new n****s that y’all like.” Budden first criticized YoungBoy during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, labeling the rapper "horrible" and "trash."

Joe Budden Fires Back At NBA YoungBoy

In response, YoungBoy went on a tirade against him on his Instagram Story, earlier in the day, Sunday. "Don't speak on me. I don’t play that sh*t.” Don't rat on me neither, you p*ssy b*tch," he said, as noted by XXL. "Stupid dumb b*tch, yo d*ck don't get even hard no more, clown-ass n***a. Ain't no sabotaging me, b*tch. F*ck wrong wit that n***a, mayne? Don't rat on me. I don't want to argue with ya b*tch ass, n***a. B*tch, you do all them interviews, come on to Gravedigger Mountain and talk to me, n***a. B*tch, if you can't do that, mayne, hey, you b*tch-made n***a. Shut your f*kin' mouth!" Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden and NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

