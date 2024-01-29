NBA YoungBoy Has Fans Begging Him To Switch Things Up After Posting New Snippet

NBA YoungBoy is easily one of the most popular artists of this generation. Overall, he has had a lot of success when it comes to capturing the attention of the youth. Although it has been hard for him to do well on Spotify and Apple Music, he has certainly been nothing short of dominant on YouTube. Moreover, he is a prolific artist who has been able to keep up his momentum by dropping a steady stream of new music. However, in recent months, some fans have found themselves at odds with their previous tastes.

One of the biggest knocks against YoungBoy over the years has been that he sounds the same on every track. Ultimately, this is a critique that a lot of artists have been hit with over the years. That said, with each new YoungBoy snippet, it appears as though fans are growing tired, and are clamoring for something new. For instance, Akademiks shared a new NBA YoungBoy snippet on Sunday night, and it was met with a pretty tepid response. In fact, most were negative with their thoughts.

NBA YoungBoy Fans Voice Their Concerns

As you can see in the comments section above, there was a harsh reception to this new joint. "People starting to catch on to the lil baby effect every song the same and it's garbage," one person wrote. "Boy been making the same song for 10 yrs straight," said another. Clearly not everyone is feeling this direction. However, there is always time to change and evolve. Hopefully, that is what YoungBoy does.

