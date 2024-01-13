NBA YoungBoy Drops Charlamagne Tha God Diss Track Featuring Live Donkey

NBA YoungBoy has dropped a new track, "Act A Donkey", which serves as a diss track aimed at Charlamagne Tha God. The impromptu release stems from Charlamagne dubbing YoungBoy the "Donkey of the Day" on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club. Notably, despite the fast turnaround, YoungBoy was able to procure a live donkey to appear in the video.

However, many people felt that YoungBoy had taken things too far. "It's not that deep", The Jasmine Brand wrote on social media while reporting on the track. Donkey of the Day has been a long-running segment on The Breakfast Club and usually doesn't lead to that heated of a response. YoungBoy's decision to drop an entire diss track is very reminiscent of someone getting especially angry that they won "Shaqtin' A Fool" on Inside The NBA.

NBA YoungBoy Issues Quickfire Drake Response

However, YoungBoy has become known for his quickfire responses to being dissed. After seemingly called out by Drake on "8AM In Charlotte", YoungBoy jumped on social media to fire back at the Canadian rapper. "Try again b-tch a-- n-gga. And stop sucking that boy d-ck he know I'm gone cutthroat the f-ck out. Record my d-ck n-gga, you a h-e," YB wrote on Instagram in the hours after Drake dropped the track. The track included a line about not paying taxes, which many took as a shot at YB.

Previously, YB had dissed Drake on "Fuck The Industry Pt. 2". That song also included shots at J. Cole and Lil Durk. Cole had also used his feature on For All The Dogs to seemingly address his beef, or lack of beef, with YoungBoy. "N-ggas so thirsty to put me in beef/ Dissectin’ my words and start lookin’ too deep/ I look at the tweets and start suckin’ my teeth/ I’m lettin’ it rock ’cause I love the mystique/I still wanna get me a song with YB/ Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG/ Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID," Cole rapped on "First Person Shooter".

