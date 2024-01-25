NBA YoungBoy Has Fans Saying He Fell Off With New Snippet: Listen

NBA YoungBoy is an artist who has been pretty prolific over the years when it comes to his output. Although he has had his fair share of issues, he has always found the time to make more music. Sometimes, he will release numerous projects in one year. Overall, it isn't even surprising when he delivers two projects in the span of one month. It is his prolificness that has certainly kept fans going over these past few years. However, some of those supporters are starting to look for something new.

In a recent Instagram live session, some new YoungBoy was being played. Overall, the track sounded pretty good, albeit familiar. This is the same flow and production style that we have heard from YoungBoy for years at this point. Consequently, the fans were a bit disappointed. Below, DJ Akademiks reposted the song snippet for his followers. In the comments section of the post, many voiced their displeasure with YoungBoy. The words "Fell off" certainly echoed the whole way throughout.

NBA YoungBoy Continues To Preview New Tracks

"Sounds like every other sh*tty song he has made," one person wrote. "The fall off YB had to be studied," said another. Overall, the vibe of the other comments were very similar to this one. "Lol why they deadass all sound the same," a person asked. While some were being mean to YoungBoy, there were certainly some fans who showed him a bit of grace. For instance, a supporter said, "This shit hard anybody saying otherwise is hating lmao." Needless to say, this is an interesting case study in artistic growth and how some fans will turn on you if you don't change it up.

Let us know what you think of this YoungBoy snippet, in the comments section below. Do you feel as though he has fallen off? If so, why? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

