NBA YoungBoy Has Fans Saying He Fell Off With New Snippet: Listen

The new snippet is getting a lot of hate.

BYAlexander Cole
Day N Night

NBA YoungBoy is an artist who has been pretty prolific over the years when it comes to his output. Although he has had his fair share of issues, he has always found the time to make more music. Sometimes, he will release numerous projects in one year. Overall, it isn't even surprising when he delivers two projects in the span of one month. It is his prolificness that has certainly kept fans going over these past few years. However, some of those supporters are starting to look for something new.

In a recent Instagram live session, some new YoungBoy was being played. Overall, the track sounded pretty good, albeit familiar. This is the same flow and production style that we have heard from YoungBoy for years at this point. Consequently, the fans were a bit disappointed. Below, DJ Akademiks reposted the song snippet for his followers. In the comments section of the post, many voiced their displeasure with YoungBoy. The words "Fell off" certainly echoed the whole way throughout.

Read More: Joe Budden Trashes NBA YoungBoy: Watch

NBA YoungBoy Continues To Preview New Tracks

"Sounds like every other sh*tty song he has made," one person wrote. "The fall off YB had to be studied," said another. Overall, the vibe of the other comments were very similar to this one. "Lol why they deadass all sound the same," a person asked. While some were being mean to YoungBoy, there were certainly some fans who showed him a bit of grace. For instance, a supporter said, "This shit hard anybody saying otherwise is hating lmao." Needless to say, this is an interesting case study in artistic growth and how some fans will turn on you if you don't change it up.

Let us know what you think of this YoungBoy snippet, in the comments section below. Do you feel as though he has fallen off? If so, why? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Surprised Gillie And Wallo With A Deep Question

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.