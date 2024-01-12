NBA Youngboy Gives Surprising Answer To Question About Rod Wave Collab

Earlier this week NBA Youngboy sat down for an interview with Bootleg Kev for his podcast. During the interview, the rapper gave a number of strange and attention-grabbing answers to questions. One of which was when he revealed that he's not "really big" on the idea of fatherhood as a concept. Some fans found that pretty surprising as he has 11 different children. But others used that same fact as proof that the statement makes a lot of sense.

In another clip from the interview, he discusses a potential collaborative project with Rod Wave. The Florida rapper and singer has a pretty big year on the back of his new album Nostalgia. Youngboy had plenty of praise for Rod as well. “That’s somebody who will be forever winning in the game. I think he love what he do. I think he’s so positive. I think he’s so taking in to the people of how he feel," he said of Rod Wave. But when asked about a collaboration between the two, he didn't think it was the right time for a surprising reason. “I think that would be a setback for him. My image f*cked up. I think I gotta stay in my own lane," he replied. Check out the full interview below.

NBA Youngboy Says His Image Is "F*cked Up"

Elsewhere there were even more surprising claims in the interview. Youngboy has been under house arrest in Utah for more than two years now and he expects to one day be back behind bars. When asked about it Youngboy confirmed that he thought there was more jail time at some point in his future.

He did have some more normally interactions during the interview though. in one segment he cosigned Opium rapper Destroy Lonely. But he also told a story about almost being attacked by a wild cat when describing the difficulties of living in Utah. What do you think of NBA Youngboy's claims that his image problems would make it a bad idea for Rod Wave to collaborate with him? Let us know in the comment section below.

