NBA Youngboy Co-Signs Destroy Lonely, Makes Wild Claim About Cigarettes In New Interview

NBA Youngboy has done a string of fascinating interviews recently as people just can't resist talking to him. That's because every single time anyone sits down to talk with him some surprising moments come up. In his newest interview with Bootleg Kev, he makes plenty of these interesting and also funny moments. One of the strangest is when he claims that he "isn't big" on the very concept of fatherhood. It's surprising to hear with how many rappers fight so hard to prove they are good dads. During the interview, he also speculated that he will see more jail time in his future eventually.

But there are even more claims that fans are grabbing onto. One of the most absurd of the bunch is when Youngboy claims that he's been smoking cigarettes since he was 7 years old. In the comments of a clip of him saying that fans unsurprisingly have jokes. "Bro been stressin since elementary school 💀" one of the top comments on the post reads. Fans also took note of Youngboy co-signing rapper Destroy Lonely. Lone is one of the most notable signees on Playboi Carti's Opium label and released his new album If Looks Could Kill last year. Check out more Youngboy interview clips below.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Shares New Album "Decided 2"

NBA Youngboy Cigarette Story

NBA Youngboy had another interesting interview recently with Gillie and Wallo. During the interview he discussed his perceived reputation for being uncivilized. While he disputes the claim he also understands the role that some of his own behavior had in creating that perception in the first place.

During another memorable moment in that interview Youngboy flips the script on his interviewers. He surprises them by presenting them with a question of his own and it's a pretty substantial one. He asks Gillie and Wallo "what makes you happy?" in a moment that had fans talking for days. What do you think of NBA Youngboy claiming that he has been smoking cigarettes since he was 7 years old? What about him giving a shoutout to Destroy Lonely's Music? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Slams The Music Industry As "Demonic"

[Via]