NBA Youngboy's Son Nails Viral Curse Word Challenge

There's a new trend making the rounds online that children and parents are participating in. The trend revolves around parents leaving their children alone on camera with the promise that they can say one curse word while they're gone. Hilarious videos from the trend have been racking up millions of views online and now NBA Youngboy's son is the most recent to join in. His mother filmed a video leaving him in the bathroom with permission to swear once and the results were hilarious.

The first funny thing that happens is he takes advantage of the opportunity and then some. He rattles off multiple curses in quick succession before his mother comes rushing back in. She concludes the hilarious video by quipping that he "did too much." Fans in the comments couldn't help but relate it to his dad. NBA Youngboy is no stranger to swearing himself and that got brought up in the comments. "Yeah thats NBA youngboys son" one of the top comments reads. "One word" another post jokes about his reluctance to stick to just one. Check out the hilarious video and even funnier replies to it below.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Worries Fans With New Tattoo

NBA Youngboy's Son Cracking Up Fans

Recently, NBA Youngboy took to social media to share a picture alongside his children. The photo reminded many of comments he made during a bizarre interview last month. In the interview he claimed to not be big on fatherhood as a concept. The widely criticized comments seem to have gotten to him as he's trying to fight back against his image of being a less than present father.

Youngboy has been on an extremely prolific streak of releasing new music for years now. That doesn't seem like it will stop any time soon as he's already dripped three new singles in 2024 so far. The most recent is called "F*ck N*ggaz" and dropped just last week. What do you think of NBA Youngboy's son trying his hand at a viral curse word challenge? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joe Budden Trashes NBA YoungBoy: Watch

[Via]