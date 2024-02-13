NBA YoungBoy Poses With His Kids Following Controversial Fatherhood Comments

NBA YoungBoy has shared of series of pictures of himself posing with his kids in matching outfits on Instagram. In the caption, he remarked: “Aye ask where the rest my kids at.” His post comes after making controversial comments on fatherhood on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, last month.

At the time, Kev praised him for appearing to be a good parent, but YoungBoy took issue with the compliment. "I'm not really big on it to be honest," he admitted in response. "This is a crazy topic because I'm not the type to sugar coat nothing, but I'm four walls everyday." Expectedly, he faced plenty of backlash online for the remark.

NBA YoungBoy Performs At Lil Baby & Friends Concert

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Charlamagne Tha God was one of the many voices to criticize YoungBoy for the admission. In turn, he labeled him his “Donkey of the Day” on The Breakfast Club. “He has 11 kids, but in his words, he’s ‘not really big’ on fatherhood," he said. "NBA YoungBoy is treating fatherhood the way the NBA’s Nikola Jokić treats the NBA. You ever hear Jokić talk about basketball? The same level of don’t-give-a-eff that Jokić has about basketball, NBA YoungBoy seems to have about being a father to his 11 kids. I shouldn’t have to tell y’all that one of those things is not like the other, okay?” YoungBoy appears to be taking a step in the right direction with his latest Instagram post. Check it out below.

NBA YoungBoy Poses With 3 Of His Kids

YoungBoy is currently on house arrest while awaiting trial for a federal gun charge. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

