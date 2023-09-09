NBA YoungBoy Worries Fans With New Tattoo

Fans of NBA YoungBoy have become increasingly concerned with the rapper after he unveiled a new tattoo. The large piece, running from his clavicle to his pecs, is simply the word "HELP" written in bold block capitals. Fans are unsure of the tattoo's meaning and now are worried that the rapper may be in distress. YoungBoy has been under house arrest for several years now. However, the restrictions of that arrest were loosened earlier this year. The rapper is now allowed to have a few more visitors to his home and can do so without a curfew.

However, this isn't the first time that fans have been worried about YoungBoy. Almost everything that the rapper posts or releases is interpreted as some sort of covert cry for help. Granted, this one is a literal cry for help. Regardless, this reaction isn't exactly new from his fanbase. However, YoungBoy nor anyone close to him has released a statement explaining the tattoo or highlighting that the rapper is under any kind of duress at the moment.

Read More: Queen Naija and NBA YoungBoy drop "No Fake Love"

NBA YoungBoy Has A Fan In Blueface's Son

While he was not directly involved, YoungBoy did get something of a hilarious co-sign earlier this week. While making content, Blueface learned that his son doesn't know any of his music. "You don't know one song?" he asked him, to which the boy responded, "no." A shocked Blueface then grabbed his son as he tried to come to terms with the revelation.

"So when you sleeping you sing NBA YoungBoy's song, but you don't know your daddy's song," he asks Javaughn. "No," the boy replied, again. It's a wild and hilarious shoutout for YoungBoy, even though it's something of a crushing blow to Blueface. Not that the controversial Chicago rapper deserves much sympathy given how he treats Jayden Alexis and Chrisean Rock but we digress. Elsewhere, Birdman recently begged YoungBoy to save hip hop. "You gotta save Hip Hop, bruh. Nephew, gotta save this shit bruh. Real talk," Birdman told the 23-year-old during a FaceTime.

Read More: Bktherula and NBA YoungBoy link up for "CRAZY GIRL P2"

[via]