Queen Naija & NBA YoungBoy Won’t Accept “No Fake Love” On Their New Single

The first of September just so happens to fall on a New Music Friday, so we’re kicking the month off on a high note. Some of the biggest names in hip-hop are racking up streams on their latest singles, including Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. We unfortunately still haven’t heard anything from Drake’s For All The Dogs album, but Queen Naija and NBA YoungBoy’s “No Fake Love” is another noteworthy track worth checking out.

Naija has been hinting at dropping a song with the Louisana native for a while now, and the pair certainly didn’t disappoint. While the 27-year-old’s stunning vocals carry us through the first half of “No Fake Love,” YB comes in with a well-crafted verse to remind us why C-Murder gave him such high praise recently. “I know you got your own, I just wanna hold you down / For me, you’d do the same, I’m who to blame, I kept fake love around,” the young star’s romantic rap begins.

“No Fake Love” from Queen Naija and NBA YoungBoy is Here

This is the third single Naija has delivered so far in 2023. Just days into January she unleashed “Let’s Talk About It,” and in mid-spring, we heard her stunning “Words of Affirmation.” Though she often ends up in the middle of internet drama that has nothing to do with her, the vocalist has been in her own lane and thriving recently, and we can’t wait to see who she’ll connect with next.

Watch the brand new visual for Queen Naija and NBA YoungBoy’s “No Fake Love” single above, and add the track to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. The R&B diva has put out plenty of impressive collaborations throughout her career so far, and this one only adds to her list. Read our round-up of other noteworthy releases at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Talk s**t, but they ain’t gon’ ever say it to me

Mad, because they know ain’t no replacin’ me

I been there and done that, it ain’t no fazin’ me

I don’t need no fake love

