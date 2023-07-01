Queen Naija Previews NBA YoungBoy Collab Featuring Amerie Sample

Queen Naija has been making a comeback in a major way in recent months. In 2022, she dropped “Hate Our Love” with Big Sean. The song peaked at #88 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving her her first charting single since 2018’s “Karma”. The track also earned her a nomination at the Soul Train Music Awards. Of course, Naija has had some big collabs in her career. She dropped a track with Lil Durk in 2020 and worked with Ari Lennox in 2021. She also featured on a YNW Melly single that same year.

Well, she’s back with another big-name feature. According to Rap Alert on Twitter, Naija is set to release a track with NBA YoungBoy sometime in the near future. YoungBoy is having a pretty strong 2023 himself, dropping two top-five releases in Don’t Try This At Home and Richest Opp. However, he also suffered a recent setback when he lost a federal appeal on his current house arrest sentence.

Queen Naija Shares Preview Of YoungBoy Collab

In a preview shared by Rap Alert, Naija shared some of her vocals for the upcoming work, along with some of the visuals from the music video. The footage shows Naija, predominantly in a denim suit jacket (a juit?) and a demin leotard (a jeotard?) as she poses in luxury cars and beside a private jet. YoungBoy is not seen or heard in the brief clip. Naija also briefly appears walking around a suburban road in a daring black dress. Furthermore, the clip begins and ends with Naija, denim booted up and casually fanning herself with a wad of cash.

Furthermore, the song appears to sample Amerie’s “Why Don’t We Fall In Love”. The track was released in 2002 and served as Amerie’s debut single. It was later remixed by Ludacris. The track peaked at #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #9 on the Billboard R&B Chart. It was previously sampled by 2 Chainz and Ariana Grande for 2019’s “Rule the World”. There’s no word on where the Naija-YoungBoy collab is dropping, or what the song will be called. However, be sure to follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

