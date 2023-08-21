C-Murder Co-Signs NBA YoungBoy, Calls Him His “Soulja Slim Of The New Generation”

Thanks to modern technology, C-Murder has been able to keep up with at least some of the hip-hop headlines over the past decade while he’s been in prison. His name has been in the headlines this month as Kim Kardashian does her part to help free the 52-year-old, however, not everyone (especially not his alleged victim’s family) wants to see Murder – born Corey Miller – back on the streets. Regardless of what’s happening with his legal affairs, the New Orleans native is still using his platform to speak out about issues that are important to him, particularly the relationship between the new and old generations of hip-hop.

On Sunday (August 20), Murder’s Instagram page lit up with a new post sending out a message to others from his generation. “I want to ask the older cats to stop hating on our new generation that rap. These dudes really eating and it’s all legal,” he captioned a photo of NBA YoungBoy. Apparently, the 23-year-old has been “keeping it realer with [Murder] than any ni**a [he] knows.”

C-Murder Gives NBA YoungBoy His Flowers

“However it go, I’m rolling with him in war or peace. He’s my Soulja Slim of the new generation. 4EVERTRU,” the “Where I’m From” artist further complimented YoungBoy. This certainly isn’t the first time we’ve seen Murder showing support for his fellow Southern superstar. While the Richest Opp hitmaker was awaiting his gun trial in 2022, his incarcerated mentor shared a song and letter dedicated to NBA for all of his fans to see.

As it turns out, C-Murder isn’t the only old head in the industry going hard for NBA YoungBoy right now. Just last week, his fellow Louisana-born artist Birdman begged the young lyricist to save hip-hop. Read everything the Cash Money co-founder had to say about YB at the link below and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

