Queen Naija
- MusicLadies First: Queen Naija Talks "After The Butterflies," Rough Patches, & Finding Joy In HerselfEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Queen Naiija is back with her incredible new mixtape, "After the Butterflies." Queen sat down with us to talk about her putting her relationship in her music, becoming comfortable in her solitude, her fire collaborations, and why she's always been a "regular-degular-schmegular girl."By Erika Marie
- MixtapesQueen Naija Shares Some Gorgeous Vocals On Her New EP "After The Butterflies"Lead singles include "No Fake Love" with NBA YoungBoy. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsQueen Naija & NBA YoungBoy Won't Accept "No Fake Love" On Their New SingleNBA YoungBoy's list of collaborators continues to grow more impressive.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentWho Is R&B Sensation, Queen Naija?Discover the journey of singer Queen Naija, from her YouTube beginnings to her rise as a compelling voice in R&B music.By Erika Marie
- SongsQueen Naija's Best CollaborationsWhat is your favorite Queen Naija song?By Ferri Trust
- MusicLil Meech Says Dad Big Meech Is A Big Fan Of Queen NaijaLil Meech talks about what it was like starring in Queen Naija's music video for "Let's Talk About It."By Erika Marie
- LifeQueen Naija Regrets "Adding Fat To Her Butt," Says She's Scared Of A Reduction"The risk of getting put to sleep again is scary," she told fans in a blog's Instagram comments.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQueen Naija's "Let's Talk About It" Takes Centre Stage On Our "R&B Season" UpdateAfter a few weeks off to celebrate the holidays, our weekend playlists are back for your streaming pleasure.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsQueen Naija Returns With "Let's Talk About It" SingleLil Meech stars opposite the R&B singer in her latest music video.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTwitter Blames Queen Naija For Young Thug, Gunna & YSL ArrestQueen Naija becomes a trending topic after Young Thug and Gunna's arrest. By Aron A.
- MusicQueen Naija Defends Herself Once Again From Colorism AccusationsAfter calling out people for "bullying and hate speech," the songbird battled against the narrative that has haunted her for years.By Erika Marie
- MusicJuice WRLD, Saba, & Queen Naija Shine On This Week's "R&B Season" PlaylistThe latest "R&B Season" playlist update also includes tracks from Melii, LAYA, and Amber Mark.By Alexander Cole
- MusicQueen Naija Is Considering A Name ChangeQueen cites confusion about her name's origin.By Milca P.
- GramQueen Naija Calls "Cap" On Chris Sails Saying She Keeps Him From SonShe quickly shared her side of the story after he claimed she's trying to keep their son CJ from visiting with him.By Erika Marie
- GramQueen Naija Flexes In Sexy Bathing Suit Pics, Calls Out Body ShamersShe received criticism and says no matter what a woman's shape is, people will spew negativity.By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat, SZA & Queen Naija Highlight Our "R&B Season" PlaylistPlus, new music from Majid Jordan, Toosii and Sonder. By Aron A.
- MusicQueen Naija Defends Her Honor After #BussItChallenge FailQueen Naija posted her failed attempt of her take on the #BussItChallenge.By Deja Goode
- BeefQueen Naija & Clarence White Targeted By Chris Sails In "Bitter" TiradeAfter criticizing them and their relationship, Sails said he only wants them to be happy.By Erika Marie
- NewsQueen Naija Delivers Smooth Slow Jam With "Love Language"Queen Naija has no time to waste on "Love Language."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLuh Kel And Queen Naija "Want You"Luh Kel enlists Queen Naija for the first single from his debut album.By Dre D.
- MusicQueen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous "Nappy-Headed" CommentsIn 2017, Queen Naija shared a story about being bullied by "Black," "ugly," "nappy-headed" girls. People accused her of colorism, but she ha returned to explain the situation in detail.By Erika Marie
- GossipQueen Naija Searches For Son After Ex Chris Sails Is Arrested For Assault: ReportQueen Naija didn't speak about her ex-husband Chris Sails being arrested, but she did plead for information regarding their son's whereabouts.By Erika Marie