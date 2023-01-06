Starting the year off on a powerful, confrontational note is none other than Queen Naija. For the first New Music Friday of 2023, she’s debuting a new single called “Let’s Talk About It.” It specifically finds her calling out the “self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world.”

The song was co-written by the vocalist herself and Mike Woods, known for his work with G-Eazy, Tink, and finally, Ty Dolla $ign. Oak Felder took care of production. He also has an impressive resume after working with Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Pink $weats.

Queen Naija performs onstage during the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit State Farm Arena Concert at State Farm Arena on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Throughout her lyrics, Naija markedly holds male listeners accountable for their confusing antics. “Putting up a front to hide behind your traumas / Takin’ all your anger out on me won’t solve ‘em,” she sings on the second verse.

Later the R&B diva adds, “Had a real one by your side, but you just lost one.”

In the accompanying music video, Queen Naija recklessly drives over obviously winding roads. Upon arriving at an abandoned warehouse, two other women aid in bringing out a man who’s been tied up.

BMF actor Lil Meech was cast as the male lead. He expertly plays the role of the songstress’s troubled lover.

Queen Naija's "Let's Talk About It"

Quotable Lyrics:

Sick of puttin’ all these egotistical, n*ggas on a pedestal

All up in a woman’s business, worry ’bout your revenue

Always think you know it all, you don’t know what’s best for you

Why you scared of therapy? Probably can’t accept the truth