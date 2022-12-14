BMF star Demetrius Flenory Jr., better known as Lil Meech, was released from custody this past Tuesday after being arrested earlier that same day.

The actor was arrested at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after authorities discovered a firearm he tried to bring past security.

In a video clip posted to Meech’s Instagram Story Tuesday afternoon, the 22-year-old showed himself on a private plane, giving fans an update. Per NBC Miami, the star was freed after posting a bond of $2,500.

Trolling Meech for his recent arrest, 50 Cent took to his Instagram to add his two cents to the situation.

“What the f*ck ! LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut,” the “In Da Club” rapper penned, then adding, “BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays.”

Power mainstay Micheal Rainey Jr. commented under the post, joking, “When trynna prove BMF is more realistic than Power goes wrong.”

Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden Weston on Power and Power Book II: Ghost, later added his own thoughts.

“I lowkey like Meech but he should’ve heard someone say cut, not cut.” he commented under the rapper-producer’s post.

A son of drug kingpin Big Meech, the Detroit native also had another recent run-in with the law.

As HotNewHipHop reported in May, he was arrested after allegedly stealing an expensive Richard Mille watch. Following his booking, Meech faced charges of grand theft and organized fraud.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Lil Meech attends the “Taurus” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

In September, TMZ revealed that prosecutors got rid of the charges. According to Meech’s lawyer, Howard Srebnick, the case was basically a “misunderstanding that was amicably resolved.”

The case was dropped after authorities opened an investigation and were informed that missing merchandise had been returned.

