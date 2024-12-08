Queen Naija Remembers The Fallen With New Collection "Straight Outta Heaven"

Queen Naija drops three new tracks to pay homage to loved ones.

Queen Naija releases a three-song collection honoring those who have passed away, beautifully titled Straight Outta Heaven. The EP contains the previously released "Good Girls Finish Last," which marked her return to the music scene after a brief hiatus. In Straight Outta Heaven, Queen Naija's soulful voice shines as she reflects on the challenges and joys of raising her two sons. She candidly expresses the vulnerability of parenting, acknowledging the absence of a rulebook while affirming her unconditional love.

This heartfelt release follows Missing You, a tribute to her late friend and bodyguard Beast. The track delves into the profound journey of motherhood, weaving together themes of love, hope, and divine connection. With Straight Outta Heaven, Queen Naija continues to prove why she's one of the most compelling storytellers in music today.

“When I became pregnant with my second child, I worried about how to split my love in half," she shared in the press release. "That’s something many mothers wrestle with. Straight Outta Heaven captures that emotion. There’s no guide to this #momlife—we’re all just trying our best.” Dubbed “the first soul star of the social media generation” by The New York Times, Queen Naija has built an impressive career. Her catalog boasts multiple RIAA certifications and over 6 billion global streams. In 2024, Naija celebrated the five-year anniversary of her double-platinum breakout hit, Medicine. The track was inspired by a breakup.

Straight Outta Heaven - Queen Naija

