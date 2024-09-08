Queen Naija Laments How "Good Girls Finish Last" On New Single: Stream

Queen Naija returns with a classic R&B structure, some melancholy backing vocals, and a decisively self-caring narrative.

Even Big Meech is a big fan of Queen Naija's music, and her R&B sensibilities should make that come as no surprise. Moreover, she just released another helping of that with the tender "Good Girls Finish Last" single, a guitar-led ballad about finally realizing that you need to get out of a relationship where your love isn't being validated. Thanks to some heavenly backing harmonies and a simple but crisp percussion pattern, this is one of those last rays of summer sun before autumn fully sets in.

It's actually been some time since we've heard from Queen Naija in a more lengthy fashion, whether in a collaborative or solo sense. Her last non-song release on her own was the November EP After The Butterflies, which had some standout cuts like "No Fake Love" with NBA YoungBoy. Maybe the near future will hold another album or shorter project that this and other possible singles could lead up to. But at the end of the day, we won't know until it happens.

With that in mind, we look forward to hearing more gentle and captivating material from the "Let's Talk About It" singer. If you haven't heard Queen Naija's "Good Girls Finish Last" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some notable lines and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the record. As always, come back to HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

Queen Naija's "Good Girls Finish Last": Stream

Quotable Lyrics
There's nothing I could do to save us,
And I'm starting to feel like everyone's telling the truth,
About how you can't force a man to choose you,
I guess good girls finish last no matter what we do

