Queen Naija Shares Some Gorgeous Vocals On Her New EP “After The Butterflies”

Queen Naija is a talented singer, there is no disputing that. She is back to put her skills on full display with a brand-new, 10-track EP, After the Butterflies. Over the course of 2023, Naija had been releasing a single here and there to keep her fans satisfied. One of the songs that had some people talking was a pretty unexpected collaboration with NBA YoungBoy.

"No Fake Love" had the contemporary R&B flare with some surprising well-placed vocals from the Lousiana rapper. His lower tone fit in well with the vibe of the track, and is a reason why it is becoming a hit in her catalog. Little did we know, it would be a single to the new EP we have now. In addition to that feature, Naija also taps some R&B powerhouses.

Read More: Michael B. Jordan’s Bedroom Game Is Weak, Bre Tiesi Alleges On “Selling Sunset” Reunion

Listen To After The Butterflies By Queen Naija

Monica, Eric Bellinger, and Ella Mai land here as well. As the title of the EP states, Naija wants to talk about the feelings you go through after those initial butterflies you get when you really like someone. This is an exciting time for Naija. In addition to this project, the Michigan native has just started a podcast on her YouTube page called Let's Talk About It. The pilot episode debuted a couple of weeks ago and she grabbed Jayda Cheaves as her first guest. Go check that out, as well as the EP now!

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP from Quen Naija, After the Butterflies? Which tracks are you vibing with right now? Is she an underrated singer in the genre, or properly rated? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Queen Naija, as well as all of the best project drops.

After the Butterflies Tracklist:

Fading Away Self Love One Of Them Days (feat. Monica) Truth Is Another Me Words of Affirmation Taboo (feat. Eric Bellinger) All or Nothing (feat. Ella Mai) No Fake Love (with YoungBoy Never Broke Again) Soul Tied

Read More: DJ Akademiks Fires At Saucy Santana For Not Addressing Cassie’s Claims Against Diddy