Queen Naija Announces NBA YoungBoy Collab Release Date

Queen Naija recently took to social media, unveiling the official release date of her new collab with NBA YoungBoy. The Michigan-born performer shared some visuals from the new track, titled “No Fake Love,” revealing that it’s set to arrive on September 1. It’s clear from the comments section that fans can’t wait to hear the collab, with some already dubbing it the song of the season. Listeners can pre-save the soulful single now.

She first previewed the upcoming collab at the end of July, giving fans a taste of the song. Queen Naija fanned herself with a stack of cash, posing in a plane in an all denim fit. Her vocals from “No Fake Love” accompanied the visual, getting fans geared up for the new release. The song samples Amerie’s 2002 debut All I Have track, “Why Don’t We Fall in Love.” Listeners have yet to get a preview of NBA YoungBoy’s contribution to the new collab.

“No Fake Love” follows Queen Naija’s various high-profile collabs, with artists like Big Sean, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, and more. Earlier this year, she even starred alongside Lil Meech in the music video for her single “Let’s Talk About It.” NBA YoungBoy, on the other hand, recently teamed up with Bktherula for a remake of her LVL5 P1 track, “CRAZY GIRL.” The duo unveiled “CRAZY GIRL P2” last week, starring together in an accompanying music video.

The Louisiana native has already dropped two full-length mixtapes this year, Don’t Try This at Home and Richest Opp. He also recently received quite the co-sign from Birdman, who told him that the fate of his genre is in his hands. “This sh*t too watered down,” he explained. “You gotta save Hip Hop, bruh,” he continued. “Nephew, gotta save this sh*t bruh. Real talk.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Queen Naija and NBA YoungBoy.

