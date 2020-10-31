Queen Naija
- MusicLadies First: Queen Naija Talks "After The Butterflies," Rough Patches, & Finding Joy In HerselfEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Queen Naiija is back with her incredible new mixtape, "After the Butterflies." Queen sat down with us to talk about her putting her relationship in her music, becoming comfortable in her solitude, her fire collaborations, and why she's always been a "regular-degular-schmegular girl."By Erika Marie
- MixtapesQueen Naija Shares Some Gorgeous Vocals On Her New EP "After The Butterflies"Lead singles include "No Fake Love" with NBA YoungBoy. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicQueen Naija Channels Diana Ross For Halloween TransformationThe celebs went all out for Halloween this year!By Tallie Spencer
- SongsQueen Naija & NBA YoungBoy Won't Accept "No Fake Love" On Their New SingleNBA YoungBoy's list of collaborators continues to grow more impressive.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQueen Naija Announces NBA YoungBoy Collab Release Date"No Fake Love" arrives soon.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQueen Naija Previews NBA YoungBoy Collab Featuring Amerie SampleThe full collab is presumably coming soon By Ben Mock
- Original ContentWho Is R&B Sensation, Queen Naija?Discover the journey of singer Queen Naija, from her YouTube beginnings to her rise as a compelling voice in R&B music.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Meech Says Dad Big Meech Is A Big Fan Of Queen NaijaLil Meech talks about what it was like starring in Queen Naija's music video for "Let's Talk About It."By Erika Marie
- LifeQueen Naija Regrets "Adding Fat To Her Butt," Says She's Scared Of A Reduction"The risk of getting put to sleep again is scary," she told fans in a blog's Instagram comments.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQueen Naija's "Let's Talk About It" Takes Centre Stage On Our "R&B Season" UpdateAfter a few weeks off to celebrate the holidays, our weekend playlists are back for your streaming pleasure.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsQueen Naija Returns With "Let's Talk About It" SingleLil Meech stars opposite the R&B singer in her latest music video.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBabyface & Queen Naija Team Up For R&B Jam "Game Over"With these two on a track, R&B is certainly not dead.By Erika Marie
- NewsQueen Naija Recruits Big Sean For "Hate Our Love"The pair collide on a track where they speak about staying true to their partners as others try to break up their relationships with rumors and negativity.By Erika Marie
- NewsHitmaka Taps Queen Naija & Ty Dolla $ign For R&B Jam "Quickie"This is shaping up to be the anthem for Cuffing Season situationships.By Erika Marie
- NewsQueen Naija Covers Drake's "Marvins Room" For Amazon MusicAmazon Music’s Black Music Month programming continues with an original cover of "Marvins Room" by Queen Naija.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsQueen Naija & Ari Lennox's Sultry "Set Him Up" Has ArrivedThe ladies trade lines about conspiring to catch a cheating man.By Erika Marie
- NewsQueen Naija & Lucky Daye "Dream" TogetherLove is but a dream. By Karlton Jahmal