2022 brought us plenty of memorable R&B projects. From Brent Faiyaz’s Wasteland to Ari Lennox’s age/sex/location, our favourite artists expertly delivered exactly what their audience was seeking. Obviously, there’s some added pressure for 2023 after such an impressive year, but a few brave creators are already sharing their first releases.

Among them is Queen Naija, whose voice shines on her “Let’s Talk About It” track. Throughout her lyrics, the songstress calls out the men in her life for their confusing nature.

“Sick of puttin’ all these egotistical, n*ggas on a pedestal / All up in a woman’s business, worry ’bout your revenue,” the 27-year-old sings.

In the accompanying music video, Naija stars alongside BMF star Lil Meech. The R&B diva and two other women confront the actor, who’s been tied up, for disrespecting them.

As for collaborative efforts, we’ve got two to recommend. Firstly there’s Vedo and Chris Brown’s work on their “Do You Mind” single.

The nearly two-and-a-half minute long track is due to appear on the former’s upcoming project. Titled Mood Swings, his fans will be able to enjoy the R&B star’s new work this coming Friday (January 13).

For his part, Brown flirtatiously sings, “I like what I like, I’m not the type that’s gon’ be stalkin’ you / Oh, I know I’m a player but I’ll wait up, shoot my shot and then I follow through.”

Finally, we have is this Cam? and Maurice Moore’s “Climax,” which has quickly become a favourite amongst listeners.

Whether you’re heading on a late night drive or spending time with your boo this cuffing season, it’s the perfect jam to help set the mood.

Stream our R&B Season playlist exclusively on Spotify below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on the new additions to our weekly update in the comments.