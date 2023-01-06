Another New Music Friday is upon us, and several of our favourite R&B artists are coming in hot already in 2023. Earlier, we debuted a new song from Queen Naija, “Let’s Talk About It.” Now, we have a collaborative track from two talented male artists – Vedo and Chris Brown – for your streaming pleasure.

Their joint effort is called “Do You Mind,” and it’s just as catchy and infectious as one would expect from these two. For his part, Breezy flirtatiously lyricizes, “I like what I like, I’m not the type that’s gon’ be stalkin’ you / Oh, I know I’m a player but I’ll wait up, shoot my shot and then I follow through.”

Singer Chris Brown performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Vedo carries on the chorus as he sings, “Do you mind if I come through? Mind if I touch you? Mind if I mess up your frontal? Pour it up, roll it up, wе can smoke too.”

As Rated R&B notes, the new arrival marks the second single from the artist’s forthcoming Mood Swings project. It’s due out next Friday (January 13) via New Wav Music Group/Island Prolific/EMPIRE.

The last single shared by Vedo is “Forever,” which landed back in November of 2022. The next month, he additionally treated fans to a live performance video of the same track.

As for the “With You” hitmaker, his holiday offerings previously landed on our annual HNHH Christmas playlist, which you can stream here.

Stream Vedo and Chris Brown’s collaboration, “Do You Mind” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on the catchy new track in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I like what I like, I’m not the type that’s gon’ be stalkin’ you

Oh, I know I’m a player but I’ll wait up, shoot my shot and then I follow through

You so good, I wanna give my heart to you

Put that ass in park and send a car to you

