Thanksgiving has yet to come and go, but Chris Brown is getting his fans in the holiday spirit early this year – a move that just may get him condemned by Martha Stewart. Regardless, the recently Grammy-nominated artist shared his “It’s Giving Christmas” two-pack this weekend, and fans are seriously loving it.

On the titular track, the R&B artist finds himself restlessly counting down the days until he’s able to see his lover again. “No matter all the riches or poorest / We’re all here as one / Christmas is giving / Now we’re all here for love,” he sings on the chorus.

The second song, “No Time Like Christmas” is undeniably more of a sensual slow jam. Brown tantalizingly teases listeners about exchanging gifts between the sheets. “Open up, take it out / Anywhere you want, I’ll take you down,” the flirtatious lyrics go.

As Rated R&B notes, this isn’t the father of three’s first time dabbling in holiday releases. Previously, in December 2017, he shared Heartbreak on a Full Moon (Deluxe Edition): Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas. Among the songs on the certainly successful project is his Ella Mai collaboration, “This X-Mas.”

A decade before that, Brown shared his rendition of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.” The song appears on the soundtrack of a holiday comedy of the same name. The vocalist starred in the film alongside Regina King, Idris Elba, and others in 2007.

Just last year, “This Christmas” earned a platinum certification from the RIAA after selling one million equivalent units.

Do you think Chris Brown’s latest holiday songs will go on to do the same numbers as his earlier arrival? Stream “It’s Giving Christmas” and “No Time Like Christmas Below” and afterward, share your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wrappin’ all my love in a box, mm (Yeah)

Your name’s written at the top

How I want to feel you come closer, girl, don’t stop (Stop), mm

I know you wanna get your gift (Gift)

I’m crossin’ off your Christmas list

