Mariah Carey has long reigned as the undisputed Queen of Christmas without much complaint from anyone, although Martha Stewart challenged that during an episode of The Today Show last week during which she called the R&B songstress out for declaring the holiday season had begun immediately after Halloween ended and November began.

“Mariah, you know me,” the 81-year-old publicly said to the mother of two just a few days ago. “I am a traditionalist with a twist, and you cannot give up Thanksgiving just ’cause you don’t like turkey!”

“You cannot give up Thanksgiving!" @MarthaStewart makes a plea to @MariahCarey to slow her roll after the singer posted a video on social media celebrating the end of Halloween and skipping straight to Christmas.



Mariah, what do you say? pic.twitter.com/dWDGVuqtYX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 3, 2022

The television personality continued berating Carey, telling the camera, “I love turkey, and many, many other people like turkey, so do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you may say so.”

As Page Six notes, it’s likely the cause of Stewart’s annoyance was the video shared by the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker on the first of the month, which found her riding on a Peloton bike dressed as a witch in celebration of the October holiday before transitioning into some classic holiday garb to set the mood for the impending festive season.

“IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! [festive emojis] #MariahSZN,” the New York native captioned her upload.

On Thursday (November 3), Carey responded to Stewart’s comments with a tweet. “Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!” she wrote. “But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!”

“P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!” the “Obsessed” artist added.

Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! 💕 P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! 🥳🎄 https://t.co/zrTNaevTTM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 3, 2022

Though Stewart has yet to respond to Carey’s invitation, it will surely be exciting to see if the two industry veterans link up to celebrate in the coming weeks.

