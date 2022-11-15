Mariah Carey will forever be immortalized as the “Queen of Christmas,” even if the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board won’t give her the official rights to the phrase.

A new report from TMZ reveals that the mother of two’s attempt to trademark the moniker, as well as “Princess Christmas” and “Christmas Princess” didn’t go through on Tuesday (November 15) – just in time for the holidays.

Singer Mariah Carey at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that Carey initially filed her applications over a year ago, back in March of 2021. Unsurprisingly, backlash subsequently came her way. Most notably, figures like Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan spoke out against what the renowned vocalist is trying to do.

“Christmas is a season of giving, not the season of taking, and it is wrong for an individual to attempt to own and monopolize a nickname like Queen of Christmas for the purposes of abject materialism,” the latter tells TMZ.

Carey’s exact plans for the trademark remain unclear. In her filing, the 52-year-old specifically spoke of wanting to use the title for chocolate milk, nail polish, lotions, fragrances, jewelry, clothing, masks, and lingerie.

The “Obsessed” songstress has been getting in a world of trouble for her exuberant festiveness as of late. Just last week, she was publicly called out by Martha Stewart for spreading Christmas cheer ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Mariah, you know me,” the TV personality began chewing the singer out. “I am a traditionalist with a twist, and you cannot give up Thanksgiving just ’cause you don’t like turkey! I love turkey, and many, many other people like turkey, so do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you may say so.”

Thankfully, Carey took the critique in stride and had a loving response to share with Stewart. “Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!” she tweeted on November 3rd. “But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!”

Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! 💕 P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! 🥳🎄 https://t.co/zrTNaevTTM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 3, 2022

