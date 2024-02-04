Mariah Carey Called Out For Not Helping Stevie Wonder At Black Music Collective Event

Mariah Carey is facing backlash on social media for not assisting Stevie Wonder at The Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective (BMC) on Thursday night. Wonder paid tribute to Carey, who was receiving the Global Impact Award, but appeared to have trouble navigating the stage afterward as she addressed the crowd.

“Every time we meet and talk, it’s like having a brand new day,” Wonder said. “I thank you for your friendship, your heart and the consistent spirit of love that you show.” In response, Carey remarked: “I will never not get excited to be in the company of your greatness!” Despite the kind words, fans on social media weren't entirely happy with the interaction. "Mariah was wrong as hell for that," one user remarked when The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip. Another added: "He was thinking about her but she wasn't thinking about him. I don't like this."

Mariah Carey At The Recording Academy Honors

Mariah Carey during the Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music. Collective held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Billboard via Getty Images)

After the awkward incident, Carey reflected on her career in the music industry. “When I first started in the music business, I was often told to conform to certain expectations," she explained. "I wasn’t encouraged to focus on my love for Black music. It took countless arguments, endless tantrums and mostly unwavering determination. But eventually, I was able to reveal my authentic self, as they say, and create music that came from my heart … I discovered a newfound sense of freedom and fulfillment. As I accept this award, I do so with gratitude for all of you here and every person who has supported me along this journey; the fans that have stood by me through thick and thin."

Mariah Carey Accepts Global Impact Award

She added: “But most importantly. I accept this award on behalf of every person who has ever felt silenced or marginalized, who has ever been told their voice doesn’t matter. Your truth matters.” Check out Carey's interaction with Stevie Wonder above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mariah Carey on HotNewHipHop.

