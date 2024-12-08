It Was TIMMMMEEE!!! For A Brawl At Mariah Carey's Baltimore Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off
HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: (Exclusive Coverage) Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off at Yaamava' Resort &amp; Casino at San Manuel on November 06, 2024 in Highland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey)
Mariah Carey's B-More concert erupted in brawls as she hit her high notes with holiday cheer.

Mariah Carey has performed 14 Christmas tours to celebrate her mega-hit "All I Want For Christmas." A fight occurring at her show has been unheard of until now. TMZ said the singer's Baltimore stop included multiple brawls on Saturday night (Dec. 7). At the CFG Bank Arena, Carey's performance was shared with brawls erupting throughout the show on social media. Witnesses say a fight involving four to five individuals broke out after someone threw a drink, escalating into a full-blown altercation. Onlookers report that security swiftly intervened, separating those involved and escorting them out of the venue.

Mariah Carey began her holiday tour after the loss of her mother and sister. Baltimore police confirmed they received no reports of an assault, suggesting the arena’s private security managed the situation internally. The cause of the clash remains unclear. Despite the commotion, Carey carried on with her performance, maintaining her trademark poise and charm. Fans seemed unfazed by the disruption, immersing themselves in the singer’s festive setlist.

Fights Break Out At Mariah Carey's Christmas Concert In Baltimore

This marks the second recent brawl during Carey’s holiday tour. At her St. Louis show, tensions flared when one woman shoved another from behind, prompting a retaliatory drink toss. The altercation intensified when a male companion joined in, shouting and lunging at one of the women involved. Security also stepped in to defuse that situation. While such incidents have momentarily marred the cheerful atmosphere of her concerts, Carey’s ability to rise above the drama and deliver a captivating performance underscores her enduring professionalism. As the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas continues her tour, fans hope the holiday spirit prevails over such disruptions.

Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour ends on December 17 in Brooklyn. While majority of her social media promotes the holiday, the singer took a moment to acknowledge the loss of legendary musician Quincy Jones when he passed in November. In a post, she wrote, "A legend, a titan, a mentor. You've given the world, and me, so many life-defining moments that will be forever cherished. Rest in Power, sir Quincy Jones."

