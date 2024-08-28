Mariah Carey Apparently Knew About Sister's Condition For A Month But Never Reached Out

This is quite the accusation from Alison's close friend.

Mariah Carey is currently dealing with two major losses. Her mother, Patricia, as well as her sister, Alison, are both out of her life after passing away on the same day this past weekend. It'll probably be a little before we know the causes of their tragic deaths, but the singer/songwriter phenom is asking for privacy and respect during this time. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time", she told TMZ. In that same announcement, Carey expressed how hard it was for to reveal this information.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed". However, a close friend of Alison's is disputing that she's not as emotionally damaged as she is putting on. According to The Neighborhood Talk and an exclusive report from The U.S. Sun, David Baker divulged in the conversations he had with her, as he was around her for almost a decade trying to help her through health complications and her addictions.

Alison's Friend Is Calling Out Mariah Carey

Mr. Baker claims that Mariah never reached out in any way while during Alison's final days even though she allegedly knew about the state she was in. Baker says, "No, Mariah has never tried to contact Alison, even after she was told a month ago that Alison was dying. "A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came. And now Mariah is 'heartbroken' by the loss of her mother and her 'ex' sister". He also revealed that Alison was always thinking about whether or not Mariah and the rest of the family would attend her funeral. "Alison was unhappy that her 'baby sister' had cut off contact with her. She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral".